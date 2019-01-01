Alves set for a return to Brazil with Sao Paulo

The Brazil international right-back will make the return to his home country, enticed by a three-year contract than no European club would offer him

Free agent right-back Dani Alves is close to a move to Sao Paulo as the veteran defender will return to to continue his career.

The Brazil international is without a club after his release by at the end of last season.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram last week in a tongue-in-cheek post, asking where he should send his CV as he looked for a new team.

The answer seems to have come from his homeland with Sao Paulo prepared to offer him a three-year deal, sources tell Goal, something no European club was willing to do.

The player, currently on holiday in the country is expected in the city in the next few days to make the move official as he has already reached a verbal agreement with the club.

Sao Paulo initially thought the player’s wage demands would be too high, describing the chances of signing him as “almost unviable,” but the lure of a long-term contract at the club he supported as a youngster has tempted Alves.

Alves started his career at Bahia, the only club more successful in Brazil than Sao Paulo, before moving to in in 2002 when he was 19.

Six years at Sevilla followed, before he made the move to in 2008.

He spent eight years with the Blaugrana, making 247 appearances in Catalonia and winning 22 trophies while at the club.

The honours at Barca are part of the 40 Alves has won throughout his career, making him the most decorated player in history.

He spent a season at after leaving Spain. The Turin giants were one of the clubs rumoured to be interested in the player, who captained Brazil to Copa America glory this summer, picking up the Player of the Tournament award in the process.

Article continues below

Inter were another club supposedly in talks with Alves, but no club was willing to offer him anything beyond a one-year deal.

English teams were also reportedly interested in the right-back, and he wanted to play in the Premier League. He came close to rejoining Pep Guardiola, a manger of his at Barcelona, at before moving to PSG two seasons ago.

He helped the Paris club to two consecutive titles before they released him, paving the way for a return to his home country.