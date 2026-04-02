Al-Nasr player: Mitrović was a ruthless beast

Al-Nassr’s Brazilian goalkeeper, Bento Matheus, has made some striking comments about Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović, currently of Qatari side Al-Rayyan and formerly of Al-Hilal, describing him as a ruthless beast.

Al-Hilal had signed Mitrović in the summer of 2023, before he left just two years later due to a hamstring injury.

Speaking to Brazilian network "X Sports", Pinto said: "When I arrived, I found myself facing fierce competition and players of the highest calibre; at Al-Ittihad there were Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté, who later moved to Turkey."

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He added: “At Al-Hilal, there was Aleksandar Mitrović, that player who was terrifying inside the penalty area, especially with his immense heading ability; he was like an unstoppable beast.”

On the cultural differences between Saudi Arabia and other countries, Pinto said: “It’s undoubtedly different; there’s a different culture and a country completely unlike Brazil, but when it comes to football, you find passion everywhere.”

He continued: “Perhaps the difference lies only in the style of support; we are in South America and they are in the Arab world, but ultimately the passion remains the same, springing from the heart, as everyone truly loves football.”

He spoke of his dream of representing Brazil at the World Cup, saying: “I see representing the national team as a huge responsibility, and every player dreams of this moment, so he must be prepared to shoulder it with the utmost seriousness.”

He concluded: “As for me, I will continue to work as hard as I can to achieve this goal; it’s not much different from what I always do, as I make sure to work hard and devote all my efforts to improving and reaching that stage.”



