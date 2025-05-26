Saudi Pro League
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
M. Vargas 45' + 4'M. Batna 81'M. Machado 90' + 6'
C. Ronaldo 42'S. Mane 75'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-2)

Al Fateh FC vs Al Nassr FCResults & stats,