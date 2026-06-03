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Xavi Simons drops major Tottenham transfer hint with social media activity
Simons fuels Savinho reunion talk
Simons appears to have confirmed that Savinho is high on Tottenham's summer wishlist through his recent activity on Instagram. The two played together during their time at PSV Eindhoven, and Simons’ social media interactions have suggested that a move for the Man City outcast is gathering pace as Spurs look to bolster their attacking options.
The Brazilian winger is currently considered surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium following the conclusion of the 2025-26 Premier League season. Despite signing a long-term contract extension until 2031 just last year, Savinho was unable to secure a regular starting spot under the recently departed Pep Guardiola, leading to a breakdown in his continuity at the club.
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Talks progressing with Manchester City
Tottenham are not wasting any time in their pursuit to reshape the squad after a dismal season that saw them narrowly avoid the drop. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are ongoing for Savinho to move to Tottenham and are progressing well as the club seeks to finalise their third signing of the summer.
Man City are believed to value the 22-year-old at approximately £60 million. While they blocked a similar move to north London last summer, the emergence of Antoine Semenyo and the club's desire to refresh the squad under incoming manager Enzo Maresca means they are now open to sanctioning a sale for the right price. Savinho himself is understood to have given the green light for the move south in search of guaranteed first-team football.
A vital summer for Tottenham
The pressure is on the Spurs hierarchy to deliver a competitive squad after the team finished just two points above the relegation zone. With the losses of key personnel over the last year, the board is determined to avoid another survival scrap. Savinho is viewed as a primary target who can provide the flair and pace that was often missing in the final third last term.
Speaking on the current situation at the club via X, Romano confirmed the state of play: “Negotiations ongoing for Savinho to Tottenham as revealed two weeks ago… and progressing well. #THFC believe Savinho wants the move, talks continue as Man City could open doors to his exit in case of good proposal. Deal on.”
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City's plan for life after Savinho
Should the deal reach its conclusion, Man City director Hugo Viana is expected to immediately scour the market for a replacement. While Semenyo has already proven to be a shrewd addition since joining from Bournemouth in January, the potential departure of Omar Marmoush to Spain could leave a significant void in their attacking depth.
Tottenham, meanwhile, are not stopping at Savinho. The club has already secured deals for Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson on free transfers as they look to provide a more stable foundation for the upcoming campaign. If Simons’ social media activity is anything to go by, the addition of a £60m Brazilian winger could be the next major step in their summer overhaul.