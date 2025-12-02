'Workaholic' Mauricio Pochettino could leave USMNT after 2026 World Cup as 'big clubs' will want him

Coaches in international football tend to work on tournament cycles, with clear beginnings and ends to any given era being easy to find, so will Pochettino follow that trend and bow out when his current deal comes to a close - regardless of how the U.S. fare next summer?

When that question was put to Friedel, the ex-USMNT goalkeeper - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “That’s a great question. I’m quite close with one of his assistant coaches. I think that because he has had to come in and change the culture in the States, if they do well then I could see him staying for another cycle.

“I know he is a guy that likes to build, he likes to have continuity and stability. But he also likes to know that he has quality. I don’t know what he thinks of the next four years on his paper, of what’s going to happen when - as happens with national teams - a few people age out, and are the wrong people ageing out to be successful for the next four years.

“It’s a really good question. I would probably say this: If it doesn’t go well, probably ‘no’. If it goes incredibly well and they win it, I don’t think he stays. If it’s somewhere in the middle and it’s good and building, then I think there is probably a chance. That would be my guess.”

