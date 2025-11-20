'I'm not the janitor!' - Mauricio Pochettino calls for press conference to stop as USMNT boss snaps at question on 'regular players' after statement win over Uruguay

Some are of the opinion that greater continuity is required in the U.S. ranks if they are to be competitive at a home World Cup in the summer of 2026. Their hand has been forced at times by issues regarding fitness and form, with Pochettino rarely finding himself in a position to name a settled team.

He has also been in the fortunate position of being able to experiment as the USMNT did not need to qualify for the next World Cup as they will be filling a role of co-hosts alongside neighbours Canada and Mexico.

Pochettino was surprised to see his methods called into question on an otherwise positive occasion for the USMNT, with the 53-year-old biting back at claims that he does not have any “regular players”.

He responded to that probing by pointing to the crest on his jacket and making it clear that he is paid to pick a squad to bring the best out of those at his disposal - regardless of who they may be.

Pochettino said: “My question is, maybe we need to stop the press conference and I need to go to the dressing room, come back, and start the press conference again. Because it’s like we were the opposite, losing 5-1. I am the USA coach, not the janitor. Tell me which regular player we are talking about, because I don’t understand what regular player means?”

The reporter in question changed his stance to “more experienced” players, but that led Pochettino to respond with: “Which? Which? We need to talk about that to congratulate the player. I don't know if they're listening to the press conference, a player feels they're not a regular player, they play and they did well - if I am the player, I am disappointed by that.

“To be honest, I am tired and maybe I don't understand the English. But I'm very disappointed in the first two questions, because I don't know what you expect I am going to say?”

