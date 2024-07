Why Emi Martinez being denied gold medal bid is ‘right decision’ as Aston Villa prevent World Cup-winning goalkeeper from joining Argentina squad at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris Emiliano MartinezPremier LeagueAston VillaArgentinaSummer Olympics

Emi Martinez has been told why being denied a gold medal bid at the 2024 Olympic Games is the “right decision” for Aston Villa.