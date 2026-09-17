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Why £70m Carlos Baleba could be the answer to Man Utd’s defensive struggles as former Red Devils full-back discusses tactical shift
Man Utd have kept just one clean sheet this season
That bow may not arrive before the first international break of 2026-27, with United having just one more fixture to take in ahead of domestic action shutting down for three weeks. Said outing will come away at Fulham on Sunday.
Michael Carrick’s side head into that contest with collective confidence rocked by back-to-back defeats. A derby loss against ‘noisy neighbours’ City was endured in controversial circumstances, before then crashing out of the Carabao Cup on home soil.
United had led their third-round clash with Brighton 2-0 with just 10 minutes on the clock, but suffered a dramatic second-half collapse as gaping holes opened up in their much-changed back four.
While Carrick shuffled his pack in that contest, the likes of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have not been faring much better - with the Red Devils’ backline being breached on seven occasions through four Premier League matches Their only clean sheet this season was picked up in a Champions League win over Sabah.
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Can Baleba be the answer to Man Utd's problems?
Baleba could help to stem the flow when it comes to opposition attacks that burst through midfield, with the combative 22-year-old boasting important energy and tenacity when it comes to filling a holding role.
Simpson, speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Free Bets, home of the best betting sites, said when asked how United can set about plugging some concerning leaks: “I think we're going to need Baleba, even though I like Youri [Tielemans] and Kobbie [Mainoo].
“I think on the ball, them three, there's no better - Kobbie, Youri and Bruno [Fernandes]. As a three, in training they'll be unbelievable with the ball, whereas maybe off it, that's what I think the back four are struggling with. In front of them, they don't have that protection, so they're getting more exposed. That's probably why Baleba will be needed.”
Amorim stubbornly favoured wing-backs in his system
United resisted any urge to reinforce their defensive unit during the summer transfer window - or could not identify suitable additions at the right price - and have reverted back to a traditional line of four after seeing former boss Ruben Amorim stubbornly stick with a three-man centre-half unit and wing-backs.
On that tactical tweak and whether certain additions were made to fit a system that is no longer in place, former United right-back Simpson said: “[Diogo] Dalot was playing left wing-back, [Patrick] Dorgu was playing right wing-back, [Noussair] Mazraoui was playing wing-back.
“Dorgu, I understand what you're saying, he's probably been bought as a wing-back, but I don't think he is. I think there are specific types of players that do play that role, and I don't know if they are.
“I think he's too raw to be a solid up and down wing-back. Up in the final third he can do his stuff and maybe not switch on at the back. Dalot, going forward, he gets forward, but I wouldn't say his quality in the final third is great. You don't really associate Dalot with whipping a ball in the box in the final third, taking the touch and whipping it. He's fit as anything. Mazraoui is a defensive full-back, which is what I was. I just think Luke can't do as much.”
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Will Man Utd look to spend again in the January window?
United may look to the transfer market for inspiration again in January, but need to make it through the autumn, early winter and into the new year before any further additions to their ranks can be made.
Baleba, once fully recovered from the ankle ligament ailment that has been holding him back, could prove to be the solution that Carrick and Co are looking for - but the general consensus is that reinforcements are required in order to become serious contenders for the most prestigious of trophies once more.
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