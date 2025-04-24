Vinicius Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Vinicius Jr's entourage 'strongly deny' new contract is close as Brazilian star demands Cristiano Ronaldo type deal at Real Madrid

Vinicius JuniorC. RonaldoReal MadridLaLigaAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Vinicius Jr's entourage has 'strongly denied' that a new contract is close at Real Madrid as he reportedly demands a Cristiano Ronaldo type deal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Reports emerged that Vinicius is close to extending until 2030
  • His entourage has rejected those claims
  • Says they are still waiting for a revised offer from the club
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches