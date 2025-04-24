Vinicius Jr's entourage 'strongly deny' new contract is close as Brazilian star demands Cristiano Ronaldo type deal at Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr's entourage has 'strongly denied' that a new contract is close at Real Madrid as he reportedly demands a Cristiano Ronaldo type deal.
- Reports emerged that Vinicius is close to extending until 2030
- His entourage has rejected those claims
- Says they are still waiting for a revised offer from the club