Regardless of his son's behaviour, fans are now waiting for the latest developments regarding Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr forward has been in Madrid recovering from a muscle injury that he suffered on February 28 during his side's 2-0 win over Al-Fayha. His frustration at being sidelined is compounded by the fact he trails Ivan Toney and Al-Qadisiyah striker Julian Quinones in the SPL Golden Boot race, with ex-Brentford striker Toney having moved onto 25 goals for the season. Quinones, meanwhile, is stuck on 24 goals, with Ronaldo a further three behind on 21. Regardless of the top-scorer race, Al-Nassr are currently top of the table, two points ahead of second-placed Al-Ahli as the Portuguese looks for his first league title since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2023.