Cole Palmer, Florian Wirtz and the tournament debutants set to take Euro 2024 by storm

Some are breakout youngsters, while extenuating circumstances have forced others to wait, but they will all be determined to have an impact in Germany

Euro 2024 is now just a matter of days away, and for several of those players who have made their country's final cut, the European Championship will represent a significant milestone in their careers; from breakout youngsters, to injury victims, to late bloomers who have claimed a hard-earned place in their squad, a whole host of names will be making their major tournament bows in Germany.

But who are the debutants who are set to make the biggest impact? As a result of Euro 2020 being postponed by a year and the 2022 World Cup taking place in the winter, there hasn't been all that much change in terms of personnel from those competitions, but there are still plenty of stars on the cusp of their first foray into senior international tournament football.

After our lists of NXGN wonderkids and potential breakout stars, GOAL brings you the tournament debutants who are set to take Euro 2024 by storm...