Tottenham complete £85m signing of Savinho from Man City

The unique opportunity to work with De Zerbi proved to be a decisive factor in Savinho's decision to make the switch down south. The dynamic winger is clearly eager to further develop his overall game under the highly-regarded coach.

"It's taken a while but I'm very happy to be here," he admitted. "It's a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world.

"As soon as I spoke to the Head Coach I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team."







