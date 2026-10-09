Tonda Eckert hits back at critics with blunt response after escaping touchline ban for Southampton Spygate scandal

The scandal placed immense pressure on Southampton’s hierarchy, with many external voices calling for the manager's dismissal. However, owner Dragan Solak and the board stood firmly behind their coach, a gesture Eckert deeply appreciates.

"Obviously it does make a big difference that we can draw a line now," Eckert stated. "Not just for me but also for the ones close to me. It’s tough. It changes your life. If I was to say it has been all easy from the very [first] moment, it has not but you need to find a way. You need to find a conclusion at one point in the summer if you want to continue. That first decision was not for me but was for the club to make."

He added: "I said this straight away but it’s for me to say thank you for the support and not just Dragan but the whole board. I think there are many football clubs that take a different decision in the summer. What makes this club special is that in times that are a lot tougher and especially with a lot of outside pressure, that we come to a decision the way we have done it. It will be and not just for the moment but that will be something to forever be grateful for."



