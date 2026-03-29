Roberto Martinez reveals what will 'retire' Cristiano Ronaldo - and it's not age as Portuguese GOAT prepares to grace 2026 World Cup at 41

An unfortunate injury has been nursed of late, but Ronaldo has been able to keep himself in peak physical condition for much of his record-shattering career. That is because he puts endless hours of work in behind the scenes - keeping both his body and mind as sharp as possible.

Remarkable longevity has been enjoyed as a result, with a lucrative contract in the Saudi Pro League running until 2027. It has been suggested that CR7 will play on somewhere beyond that point - regardless of whether his 1,000 competitive goals target has been reached or not.

While he still has the hunger to compete, with major trophies all that he has ever dealt in, there is no reason for iconic boots to be hung up. Martinez admits as much, with the Spaniard expecting the GOAT of Portuguese football to bow out on his own terms at some point in the long-term future.