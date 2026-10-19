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No phones allowed! Roberto De Zerbi enforces strict new rules as winless Tottenham attempt to fix crisis
Drastic measures in Marbella
Tottenham boss De Zerbi recently took his squad to Marbella for a warm-weather training camp to arrest their alarming Premier League slump. Spurs are currently bottom of the table without a win in six matches, despite committing £380 million ($505m) on 10 new summer signings.
To foster unity among the heavily rotated roster, De Zerbi implemented a strict ban on mobile devices during all communal meals. The Italian hopes that forcing his players to interact away from the pitch will accelerate team integration and salvage their domestic campaign.
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De Zerbi explains phone ban
Explaining the rationale behind his new rules, De Zerbi stressed the need for genuine connection. "We worked on the pitch, we stayed together - we removed phones from breakfast, lunch and dinner to stay together because now it is like [phone] all the time," he told reporters.
The Italian confirmed the Spanish trip involved serious discussions regarding their poor form. "We had two or three important meetings speaking about football, our situation and how everyone has to take responsibility," he added. "And nothing more. There were some dinners just for the players, some dinners just for the staff.
"As a coach you understand you have to improve, you have to change the situation and you try to find all solutions.
"I already did this type of training camp two times with Marseille and it was a good solution. I spoke with the club, with Vinai [Venkatesham], with Johan [Lange], with the owner and together we took the decision, but it's nothing special. It's just to spend more time together because in pre-season we couldn't.
"We had many new players and players who came back from the World Cup. Three or four days together without family, putting the club at the top of their priorities, is normal and is good."
Despite the clampdown, De Zerbi insisted the squad could explore the city during their downtime. "Yes, with freedom," he concluded. "With no military rules. I love freedom."
Richarlison saga deepens
While De Zerbi demands unity, his relationship with exiled forward Richarlison has publicly deteriorated. The Brazilian was omitted from Tottenham's Premier League squad and demoted to the Under-21s following failed summer transfers. Former Everton manager Duncan Ferguson questioned the harsh treatment, saying: "I don’t know if they’ve had a massive fall-out, and knowing Richy they probably have, but you’ve got to put your arm around him. You don’t leave a player like that out unless there’s been a real murder." Richarlison endorsed Ferguson's comments on Instagram, posting: "Thanks @duncan9ferguson, you are right."
However, De Zerbi abruptly dismissed the ongoing drama on Sunday. "It's not my problem any more," he told reporters. "You have to ask Vinai or Johan. It's not my problem."
- AFP
Pressure mounts against Coventry
Tottenham must now translate their Marbella bonding into immediate results when they host Coventry City on Monday evening. This fixture is already a must-win for De Zerbi as he battles to lift Spurs off the foot of the table.
Failure to secure three points will only intensify scrutiny on the club's expensive rebuild. With boardroom tension leaking into public view, securing a maiden league victory is absolutely essential to stabilise a turbulent season.
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