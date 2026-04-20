Robert Lewandowski to Liverpool? Why veteran striker would be the wrong choice for Reds despite Hugo Ekitike injury & free transfer from Barcelona beckoning

French forward Ekitike is expected to be sidelined for at least nine months after rupturing his Achilles tendon. A long road to recovery lies in front of the talented 23-year-old - who registered 17 goals across his debut campaign on Merseyside. Record signing Isak is back in contention after recovering from a broken leg, but the £125 million ($169m) Swede has been playing catch-up on the match sharpness front all season and has found the target on just three occasions through 20 appearances.

Then there is the Salah issue. Liverpool have agreed to terminate the final year of the Egyptian superstar’s contract, meaning that he will move on in summer, and a suitable replacement for the 257-goal, Premier League and Champions League title winner will need to be found.

It has been suggested that Arne Slot, or whoever is calling shots in a managerial capacity during the next transfer window, could explore the option of bringing Lewandowski on board - with the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich frontman a proven performer at the very highest level.