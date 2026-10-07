'I suffered a lot!' - Real Madrid legend Luka Modric pays ultimate tribute to long-time rival Lionel Messi following Barcelona icon's Argentina retirement

Messi called time on his legendary 21-year international career at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old bowed out in style, registering two assists and a 71st-minute penalty in a commanding 3-0 victory for La Albiceleste over Benin.

The Inter Miami star's final strike marked his 126th goal for his country. His emotional farewell comes after finally ending his long wait for global glory by lifting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a triumph that ultimately cemented his legacy on the international stage.

Modric, who locked horns with Messi 27 times across domestic and international fixtures, holds a slightly inferior record against the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. During those encounters, the Croatian managed 10 victories and five draws, suffering 12 defeats.



