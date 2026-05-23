Real Madrid interest 'a great honour' as Sporting CP captain addresses links to Spanish giants

Hjulmand has responded to growing reports connecting him with a high-profile move to the Spanish capital. The Sporting CP skipper has been in exceptional form in the Primeira Liga, and his performances have caught the eye of the hierarchy at Real Madrid as they look to refresh their midfield options for the upcoming campaign.

Addressing the rumours, Hjulmand did not hide his pride at being valuations by the 15-time European champions. "It's a great honour for me to see my name associated with a club like Real Madrid, but I'm at Sporting and I have a lot of love for this club. Therefore, my focus is on being here and tomorrow's game. I will talk about my future after tomorrow's game, that's for sure. As for being a starter, I've trained well, but that depends on the manager," he stated.