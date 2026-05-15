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‘Special’ Rayan Cherki backed to become Ballon d’Or winner as Man City playmaker reminds Bacary Sagna of a Brazilian ‘showman’
Sagna hails Cherki’s flair and creativity
Sagna has praised Cherki as one of the most exciting young talents in European football, highlighting the Frenchman’s ability to entertain supporters with his natural skill and creativity. Speaking via Oddschecker, the former France and Man City defender described the Lyon academy graduate as a rare attacking talent capable of unlocking defences through technique and imagination.
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Sagna compares Cherki to Brazilian street footballers
Sagna believes Cherki’s playing style sets him apart from many modern academy graduates, particularly because of the flair and freedom in his game.
"Cherki is special," Sagna admitted. "You can tell by the way he plays he is a showman. He’s entertaining the whole crowd! He is the type of player you go to the stadium to watch, to be able to witness this level of talent. He’s just a joy to watch. He's creative, very natural, and I like that he’s always playing with a smile. He's the type of technical player that can unlock situations, which not many players are able to do."
"You can see he’s from the street by the way he plays. He reminds me of the Brazilian players with the ability to dribble, play and have a good touch. I'm a lover of street football players because it's pure natural skill. I think he can definitely win the Ballon D’or in the future and he’s still got time on his side as he’s still very young."
Kompany tipped as Guardiola’s long-term successor
Sagna also discussed the future of City and the eventual succession plan for current manager Pep Guardiola. The former full-back believes ex-City captain Vincent Kompany, now managing Bayern Munich, would be the ideal candidate to take over.
"I think Vincent Kompany," he said. "He’s an ex-captain, a Manchester City lover and was one of the first big players to arrive at City after Robinho. I think Kompany would be the perfect man for City. It makes sense to bring him home to his club."
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City focused on intense title battle
While discussions continue around future stars and long-term managerial plans, City remain focused on the current season. Guardiola's side are currently locked in a Premier League title race with Arsenal, who are two points clear at the top of the table. However, before facing Bournemouth in the league, the Cityzens will first face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.