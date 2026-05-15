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Premier League stepping stone for Cesc Fabregas? ‘Crystal Palace could be that’ as World Cup-winning Como boss builds towards Chelsea return
Next Chelsea manager: Iraola and Alonso in the mix
Having parted company with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior during the 2025-26 campaign - with the latter taking in just 23 games at the helm - FA Cup final-bound Chelsea are currently working under the guidance of interim boss Calum McFarlane.
A permanent appointment in west London will be made during the close season, with the merits of Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and Xabi Alonso all being considered. Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who has been out of work since being sacked by Real Madrid in January, has emerged as favourite to take over at the Bridge.
It has, however, been suggested that efforts could be made to bring another ex-Spain international into the dugout. Fabregas has impressed many in his first coaching post at Como - leading them to promotion into Serie A and contention for Champions League qualification. The 39-year-old spent five years with Chelsea as a player between 2014 and 2019, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.
He is expected to fill a prominent managerial post at some point in the not too distant future, but questions have been asked of whether he boasts the required experience to occupy the hottest of seats in London. It could be that another role in the English capital - as Oliver Glasner prepares to sever ties with Palace - offers Fabregas a springboard to bigger things.
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Would Fabregas be a shrewd appointment by Palace?
Quizzed on whether Selhurst Park could be that stepping stone, ex-Eagles striker Morrison - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with Freebets.com - said: “Palace could be that. I've also seen Cesc Fabregas linked to Chelsea - he was a very good player there.
“You just never know. A young manager like that, I'd take Cesc Fabregas at Palace for sure. What he's doing at Como, he's been outstanding. He's worked with a younger group and their results this season have been brilliant. So if Cesc Fabregas is linked to Crystal Palace and does become available, he's someone I really would be interested in.
“He was an intelligent footballer, a very good footballer, and I think he'd be very suitable for the club. If that opportunity came around for Palace to sign him, I'd jump at him straight away.”
Why Fabregas should avoid Chelsea for now
Pressed further on what Fabregas could have to offer in the Premier League, Morrison added: “It's a different league, isn't it? Serie A and the Premier League are totally different. It would be very intriguing.
“But I feel like these young managers need the opportunity and I think Cesc Fabregas was an intelligent footballer and is an intelligent manager as well. I'd be very intrigued to see how he gets on in the Premier League.
“I feel if you go to such a huge club like Chelsea, everyone's looking at you straight away. If you go to Palace and do well, then you can get that move to Chelsea or wherever. I think it would be a good appointment. Even though my number one target would be Iraola, I'd like Cesc Fabregas if he became available.”
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History-making Glasner could leave Palace with another trophy
Whoever takes over at Palace will have big shoes to fill, as Glasner is preparing to depart as a history-maker in south London. He oversaw a memorable FA Cup triumph in 2025 - as the Eagles collected their first piece of major silverware - before overcoming Liverpool in the Community Shield.
A third trophy in the space of 12 months is now up for grabs, with Palace having made their way to the Conference League final - where they will face Rayo Vallecano. Fabregas may fancy building upon those foundations, allowing him to take a more scenic route back to Stamford Bridge, Arsenal or Barcelona further along his coaching journey.