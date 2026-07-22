Al-Hilal fans fear a repeat of the story of their two most expensive signings. They worry that Summerville's arrival will bring nothing but noise and no substance, and that he will fall short of the level hoped for next season.
One thing feeds that fear. The Dutch winger only truly shone last season, scoring 7 goals and providing 5 assists in 34 matches with West Ham.
Summerville's first season at the London club told a different tale. He managed just a single goal in 22 matches, playing 989 minutes and delivering only two assists.
Granted, he impressed at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with the Netherlands, scoring twice and providing two assists in 4 matches. Even so, he failed to start in two of them.
The fans of "the Leader" hope that Summerville's efforts last season will not prove an exception. They want him to avoid the fate of players like Neymar and Duran, who arrived to plenty of noise but produced no substance.