VIDEO: Neymar in total disbelief as Santos team-mates appear to completely ignore veteran superstar during bizarre passage of play

The strange incident unfolded in the 66th minute of Santos' clash with Flamengo at the Maracana, as Neymar's frustrations boiled over. With his side trailing 2-0, the 33-year-old forward demanded that Santos abandon their ineffective long-ball approach and instead play short, controlled passes out from the back. When his request was ignored, Neymar - normally stationed in attack - dropped deep to take the goal kick himself, attempting to initiate the build-up play he wanted to see.

But his efforts quickly went unrewarded as moments later, centre-back Luan Peres launched another long ball straight up the field, which was easily intercepted by Flamengo and handed possession right back to the home side. Neymar could be seen stopping in his tracks, arms raised in exasperation, before shaking his head in disbelief.

The moment perfectly encapsulated the disconnect between Neymar and his team-mates during a season of turmoil at Vila Belmiro. For a player who rose through the ranks at Santos and then built his career on creative, possession-based football at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the lack of tactical cohesion since his return has been glaring. The clip's viral spread online - with fans calling it "the most Neymar thing ever" - only intensified scrutiny on the team's communication and morale.