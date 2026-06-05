AFP
Ex-Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin agrees deal to replace Wilfried Zaha at MLS side after brief return to Ligue 1
French winger seals American switch
According to L’Equipe, Saint-Maximin is set to call time on his brief return to French football with Lens to embark on a new chapter in Major League Soccer. The 29-year-old forward has reached an agreement to join Charlotte ahead of the upcoming American transfer window.
Despite strong resistance from Lens, who desperately wanted to retain his services for the upcoming campaign, the lucrative allure of moving stateside ultimately proved too strong for the player to turn down.
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Zaha departure clears designated spot
Saint-Maximin is arriving in the United States with a prominent status. The former Premier League fan-favourite is scheduled to fill a crucial Designated Player slot in North Carolina, allowing him to bypass the league's strict salary cap regulations.
This high-profile squad vacancy opened up immediately after veteran forward Wilfried Zaha announced his definitive departure from Charlotte, prompting the ambitious American franchise to quickly move for the versatile French attacker as their marquee offensive replacement.
Journeyman rediscovers form in France
Saint-Maximin's impending transfer concludes a nomadic period since his £23 million departure from St James' Park in 2023, where he registered 13 goals in 124 games.
Following a spell at Al-Ahli and a productive loan under Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, he turned out for Club America before joining Lens on a short-term deal in February 2026.
He enjoyed an exceptional half-season back in France, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 13 appearances to help Lens secure the Coupe de France and finish second in the league.
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Marquee signing arrives amid break
The incoming forward joins Charlotte at a fascinating juncture, with the MLS campaign currently paused due to preparations for the upcoming World Cup. His new employers sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, having accumulated 21 points from their opening 15 matches, leaving them 12 points adrift of pacesetters Nashville.
Saint-Maximin will use this mid-season competitive recess to integrate into the squad before making his home debut against regional rivals Atlanta United when the league resumes on July 22.