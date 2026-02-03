Mohamed Salah's next club? Saudi Pro League's transfer plan for Liverpool talisman revealed in wake of seismic Karim Benzema switch & Cristiano Ronaldo drama

Fans of the Saudi Pro League were in shock on Monday when it was revealed that Benzema would leave Al-Ittihad for Al-Hilal. The former Real Madrid striker had been with the Jeddah-based side since 2023, helping them win the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League title, but their defence has gone horribly so far, sitting down in sixth with only 34 points from 19 games.

His new team, who like Al-Ittihad are also owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), are in a much better position. Al-Hilal sit in first, a point ahead of Al-Nassr, and the addition of Benzema to a team that already includes Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Darwin Nunez and Theo Hernandez is a major boost for head coach Simone Inzaghi.

Al-Ittihad will need a new talisman following Benzema's exit and Salah has long been mooted for a move to the Middle East. Now, steps are reportedly being put in place for that to become a reality.