Mikel Arteta issues rallying call and urges Arsenal to break New Year's Day curse by winning Premier League title

Arsenal are undoubtedly favourites to win the 2025-26 Premier League title, sitting four points clear of closest rivals Manchester City at the top of the table. Arteta's side have lost just two of their 19 matches so far and boast the meanest defensive record in the top flight, conceding only 12 goals.

They've been hit by a fair amount of injuries, especially in defence, but Arsenal's strength in depth has allowed them to rotate players in and remain just as hard to beat. Declan Rice missed the recent game against Aston Villa but it mattered little as they still ran riot in a 4-1 victory, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all getting on the scoresheet.

The north Londoners are in strong positions in other competitions, too. They top the league phase table in the Champions League, producing a perfect record of six wins from six games, and will soon face Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. They also begin their FA Cup campaign this month with a trip to Portsmouth.