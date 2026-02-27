Marcus Rashford warned over 'lazy and half-hearted' return to Man Utd as Red Devils legend insists Barcelona transfer depends on star's mindset

Rashford has spoken of wanting to remain in Catalunya, with a change of scenery being embraced by a man that joined United at the age of seven. He has said: “I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour.

“People forget this, but 23 years of my life was with Manchester United. So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and I'm enjoying everything.”

Pressed on how Rashford could motivate himself back in Manchester if a return to his roots is forced upon him, Sharpe added: “That’s all between Marcus’ ears and what he is looking for. Has the change been enough for him, having a season away and playing at Barcelona for a year? Or has that whet his appetite so he knows he wants to be away permanently? Or is he happy with someone like Michael Carrick, that he knows, who will put an arm round him and hopefully get the best out of him?

“A few good games, some good goals and some hard-working performances and the fans would certainly take him back and be on his side. It all depends on what is going on in Marcus Rashford’s head and what his decisions are, what his ambitions are.”