Marcus Rashford and Barcelona - can cash-strapped Catalans really afford Man Utd outcast and where would he fit in?

The striker has long desired a move to Camp Nou and the Blaugrana's transfer travails actually make it more likely than it first seemed

"Marcus Rashford is on smoke," was how Rio Ferdinand reacted the last time the forward played at Camp Nou. "He is on a new level, a level he hasn't been at until now. A fit, focused, direct, confident, deadly and potent Rashford is not to be messed with."

The often gloomy Paul Scholes could not help but get carried away either after Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Barcelona in the first leg of a Europa League knockout play-off in February 2023. "He is virtually unplayable at the moment," was the midfield great's assessment. "No-one can handle him. Wherever he is playing, left, right or down the middle, he just seems unplayable."

Rashford had inspired United from a goal down to take the lead in what was a thrilling match, scoring an equaliser from a very tight angle then provoking an own goal from Jules Kounde with a mazy run across the pitch before Raphinha levelled. It was one of Rashford's finest performances in a United shirt and on one of the biggest stages but nor was it a surprise. This was Rashford at the very peak of his powers, in the midst of a sensational run of 18 goals in 19 matches, in a season in which he would go on to score 30 goals in all competitions and notched 12 assists.

Sadly for United fans, things have never quite been the same for their homegrown superstar, who has gone from being a fan favourite to persona non-grata. Less than two years after his tour-de-force at Camp Nou. Rashford was forced out of United and now he is only allowed to visit the club's training ground in the evening, driving through the back door when the rest of the squad and head coach Ruben Amorim, who cast him aside from the squad in December, have left.

It seems strange, then, that despite a staggering fall from grace, Rashford sees Barcelona as his next destination. But what exactly would it take for the 27-year-old to make his dream move a reality?