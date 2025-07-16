Marcus Rashford told he doesn't 'deserve' Barcelona transfer as Man Utd legend rages over his 'soul-destroying' behaviour at Old Trafford M. Rashford Manchester United Barcelona Transfers LaLiga Premier League

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has slammed Marcus Rashford for disrespecting the club, claiming the forward doesn't "deserve" to join Barcelona this summer. Rashford fell out of favour under Ruben Amorim last year and was shipped off to Aston Villa on loan.