Manchester City pre-season 2025: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Complete guide to the Manchester City's pre-season preparations, including friendlies and training camps, ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Pep Guardiola is preparing to lead Manchester City through a demanding pre-season ahead of the 2025–26 campaign, with the team set to participate in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. This tournament will provide the squad with high-level competition as they gear up for the new season.

Manchester City could not mount a title challenge in the 2024-25 Premier League season but will be back at it again after a summer of preparation and new signings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Manchester City's pre-season plans ahead of the 2025–26 season.