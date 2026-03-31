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Man Utd urged to explore 'crazy' Jude Bellingham transfer this summer as Louis Saha makes 'best in the world' claim about Real Madrid star
A marquee target for the Ineos era
Man Utd are expected to undergo a significant squad overhaul this summer. While several names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, Saha has set his sights on the most ambitious target possible. The Frenchman argues that the Red Devils should test Real Madrid's resolve for Bellingham, despite the midfielder’s status as one of the untouchable stars at the Santiago Bernabeu.
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The dream move for Bellingham
Saha believes the 22-year-old represents the profile of player needed to return United to the pinnacle of European football. "My dream summer signing for Man Utd would be Jude Bellingham. It’s a crazy idea, but he has everything. I’d absolutely love to see it," Saha told Ozoon.
"His athleticism is, I think, the best in the world. He's able to play in many roles, including number 8 or number 10. He has a sense of leadership, he'd definitely be a leader, a bit like Bruno Fernandes in some ways. He's definitely in that bracket of world-class players. All these qualities would be amazing for United, and I think he’d love to return to England and play in the Premier League. So, it would be a dream."
Gordon identified as a future asset
While Bellingham is the marquee dream, Saha also has his eyes on Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. The former Everton man has been a standout performer for the Magpies this season, becoming an England regular in the process.
Reflecting on Gordon's potential, Saha said: "Anthony Gordon is still a young lad and he has to consider his future on a base of stability and repay the trust that he's got from his manager. His tournament at the World Cup may change and speed up a little bit.
"I would love to see a bit more consistency from him, but I would love to see him at Manchester United as well because he's definitely a big asset. I’d like to see him play at the highest level for two seasons, then join a club like United and have a big impact."
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Optimism amid newfound stability at Old Trafford
The mood around Old Trafford has shifted significantly in recent months, with internal changes providing a sense of direction that was previously lacking. Saha also praised the job head coach Michael Carrick has done at the club so far, saying: "We can all see how Manchester United have improved and they can start thinking about the Champions League next year now. They have momentum and stability. Everything seems to be in place. They are facing good teams and sometimes decisions haven’t gone their way, but Michael Carrick is saying and doing the right things, let's hope that this continues."
The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table with 55 points from 31 matches, and will face Leeds United in their next match.