Cristian Romero to Man Utd?! Red Devils 'prepare offer' for Tottenham captain

GiveMeSportclaims that Spurs are reluctant to lose Romero, who has become a central figure in the squad since joining the club. His leadership qualities and aggressive defensive style have helped make him one of the team's most influential players. The Lilywhites are said to view Romero as a key part of their long-term plans.

Any negotiations could prove difficult, with Tottenham expected to demand a substantial fee before considering a sale to a Premier League rival. United, meanwhile, are said to regard the defender as one of their leading transfer targets as they seek to address long-standing issues at the back.