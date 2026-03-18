Jeremy Doku tells Man City squad to 'cure' Champions League exit with Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal

Speaking after the continental exit, Doku was adamant that a victory on Sunday would act as the perfect tonic for the squad.

"It's a good cure," Doku remarked. "We'll do everything to win that game and to win a trophy. The next four games are very important. We now have to recover for Sunday and go game by game."

Despite the frustration of being dumped out of Europe, the winger highlighted the team's ability to trouble Madrid with ten men as a source of confidence. "There's still a lot to play for. We're still in three competitions, three trophies to win. If we do that it's still going to be a great season. Of course we're disappointed with the Champions League. It's always a nice trophy to have. But there are some lessons to take out of these two games [against Madrid]. We have to recover well and we're looking forward to the next games that we have."