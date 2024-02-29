Luis Enrique ‘doesn’t like Kylian Mbappe’! PSG boss slammed for having ‘oversized ego’ in treatment of superstar forward as Real Madrid transfer considered ‘a win-win’
Luis Enrique apparently “doesn’t like Kylian Mbappe”, with the PSG boss accused of displaying an “oversized ego” when it comes to the star forward.
- World Cup winner subbed in last Ligue 1 appearance
- Questions asked of manager's approach
- Summer move to Spain labelled a "win-win"