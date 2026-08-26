Liverpool face Tottenham while Manchester United take on Brighton in the Carabao Cup

According to Sky Sports, the Carabao Cup third-round draw has delivered a series of exciting domestic match-ups, headlined by Liverpool hosting Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. The draw features up to six potential all-Premier League ties, providing fans with early blockbuster clashes.

Manchester United will welcome Brighton to Old Trafford in a repeat of last season's FA Cup encounter, where Brighton eliminated Manchester United. Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to visit Ipswich Town, and Sunderland will play Hull City in another confirmed all-top-flight fixture. Everton are also preparing to host Wolverhampton Wanderers in what promises to be a highly competitive match.