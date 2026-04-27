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Lionel Messi to lose his mentor? Real Madrid 'make contact' with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni over replacing Alvaro Arbeloa
The hunt for a new Galactico coach
Madrid find themselves in a period of transition and uncertainty. With the club currently sitting eleven points behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga and having very little left to play for this season, the pressure is mounting on manager Arbeloa. His stint in the dugout has long been viewed as a temporary measure, and the hierarchy in Madrid is now actively searching for a high-profile successor. Several elite names have already been linked with the vacancy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klopp, and even France national team boss Didier Deschamps have all reportedly featured on club president Florentino Perez’s reported shortlist. However, the latest name to emerge is perhaps the most intriguing yet, given his deep ties to the greatest legend of Madrid's fiercest rivals.
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Real Madrid reach out to Scaloni
According to the Spanish radio station El Partidazo de Cope, Real Madrid have made formal contact with Scaloni. The 47-year-old has seen his stock rise meteorically since guiding Argentina to Copa America and World Cup glory, proving himself as one of the most effective tactical minds in the international game. His ability to manage big personalities, most notably Barcelona icon Messi, has clearly caught the eye of the Madrid board. The potential move would represent a significant shift for Scaloni, who has spent the last several years building a dominant dynasty with the Albiceleste. For Madrid, securing a coach of his pedigree would be seen as a massive statement of intent, even if the timeline for his possible arrival remains complicated by his current international commitments.
Scaloni’s future beyond the 2026 World Cup
Scaloni is currently tied to the Argentine Football Association until the end of the 2026 World Cup. Despite the mounting speculation regarding interest from Europe, the coach has remained characteristically professional and focused on his current duties with the national team. Addressing his future in a recent press conference last March, the Argentina boss remained tight-lipped about any potential departure. "I’m thinking about what’s coming up next; I’ve never been one to think too far ahead. I don’t think it’s appropriate because it distracts you from what’s happening," he stated. "I have the best relationship with the president, and if I have to sit down and talk, I’ll do it without any problem."
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Arbeloa's uncertain future
The links to Scaloni only serve to further undermine Arbeloa’s position at the club. Having taken over in a difficult period, the former defender has struggled to close the gap on a rampant Barcelona side. With five matches remaining in the league campaign and the title race effectively over, the post-mortem of Madrid's season has already begun in the Spanish press. If the links to Scaloni and other high-profile managers continue to intensify, Arbeloa's departure seems inevitable.