AFP
'Don’t be such a baby' - Lionel Messi slammed for 'ridiculous' attempt to get Marc Cucurella sent off during Spain's World Cup final win over Argentina
Messi appeals for Cucurella to be punished
The World Cup final at MetLife Stadium was overshadowed by controversy as tensions escalated after a series of disputed officiating decisions. Argentina were reduced to 10 men when Fernandez received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi.
Shortly afterwards, Cucurella became involved in a heated exchange with Messi. The Argentina captain immediately appealed to the match officials, appearing to seek disciplinary action against the Real Madrid defender.
Under the tournament's 2026 World Cup regulations, players risk severe punishment, including a red card, if they communicate with opponents while deliberately hiding their mouth. The rule had already resulted in Miguel Almiron's dismissal earlier in the competition, prompting suggestions that Messi hoped the same sanction would be applied to Cucurella.
- Getty Images Sport
Dixon condemns Messi's actions
The incident prompted a strong reaction from ITV co-commentator and former Arsenal defender Dixon. Speaking during the live broadcast, Dixon criticised Messi's appeal and questioned why a player of his stature would attempt to influence the referee in that manner.
"The game has gone if you're getting bookings and red cards for that, to get somebody sent off," Dixon said. "You shouldn’t be such a baby to try and get someone sent off for that, it’s ridiculous."
Spain ultimately emerged victorious
Despite the controversy, La Roja ultimately secured football's biggest prize with a narrow 1-0 victory. Substitute Ferran Torres struck the decisive extra-time winner in the 106th minute to seal Spain's second global title.
After the final whistle, controversy erupted again after Leandro Paredes was involved in a brawl with Eric Garcia and Gavi, resulting in the Boca Juniors midfielder receiving a red card from the referee.
- Getty
What's next for Spain?
Despite their success as world champions, Luis de la Fuente's squad is clearly hoping to maintain their impressive form in future international tournaments. Before Euro 2028, they will compete in the UEFA Nations League, where they are in Group C alongside Croatia, England, and Czechia.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting