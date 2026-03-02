Getty
Jude Bellingham must go to the World Cup! Thomas Tuchel told three reasons why injured Real Madrid star has to make England squad
Who else? Bellingham has been a key man for England
Bellingham famously bellowed ‘Who else?’ when netting a stunning overhead kick against Slovakia at the 2024 European Championship that kept England in the hunt for continental glory. He ultimately suffered final heartache at the hands of Spain.
Another quest for immortality will be taken in this summer when the Three Lions head to North America and compete for the most prestigious of major honours. The general consensus is that Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Bellingham has to form part of those plans.
Tuchel told why he has to pick Bellingham
He is, however, nursing a hamstring problem at present - with said ailment set to keep him sidelined for several weeks - and England boss Tuchel has said: “The club [Real Madrid] is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery. Jude is pushing, and as we know him, he is determined and super professional.
“He will try everything to be with us in March. Of course we are in contact, that is a normal thing to do, and we wish him all the best... Whatever we can do for him, we will help and support him. It is a little race against time.”
Bellingham has nothing to prove, as a talismanic presence for club and country, and could have been overlooked for Wembley-based friendly dates with Uruguay and Japan regardless - as Tuchel gives others an opportunity to prove their worth.
Ex-Three Lions star Sharpe believes Bellingham will be on the plane, with it impossible to overlook his pedigree and passion. Speaking in association with BetBrain, Sharpe told GOAL: “I wouldn’t have March friendlies as a cut-off point for him. If he gets fully fit and gets back in the Madrid team and starts playing, then I think you have to take him.
“The talent of the bloke, he can play in numerous positions. He’s experienced in big games, the Champions League with Real Madrid stands him in good stead for the World Cup. If he’s fit and playing regularly for Madrid, you have to take him.”
Is Bellingham 'untouchable' in the England ranks?
That is an opinion shared by former England striker Michael Owen. The one-time Real Madrid frontman told GOAL recently when asked if Bellingham fits into the “untouchable” category and will be selected this summer even if he plays no part in pre-tournament friendlies: “Obviously if he comes back and everything is fine - between now and the end of the season - then, yes, he would go in the category for me as being untouchable. He is one if fit, in my eyes, that would go.
“You don’t get players like him growing on trees. He’s playing for Real Madrid every week, one of their star players, one of our absolute gems, the jewels in our crown. It’s not ideal, he’s not the first person to get an injury leading up to a tournament, but if everything is fine and he recovers well, then of course he is in the squad.”
Owen added on an untimely knock being suffered by one of English football’s leading lights: “I would find a place for Jude Bellingham if he’s fit. He’s one of the world’s best players, not only England’s best players. A lot depends on whether Tuchel pushes one of those 10s out in a wider position to fit them in.
“Is there an obvious player on the left that is going to start? There are a few candidates. If two of these No.10s are playing exceptionally well, then could he push someone over onto that left side?
“If everybody is absolutely fit and flying, and playing at their best, then to me Jude Bellingham is the best player for that position in the country. But, there are a few ifs and buts before then.”
Injured Bellingham can play his way back to full fitness
Bellingham will hope to have more La Liga and Champions League football under his belt before the end of the season - despite being likely to sit out Real’s last-16 showdown with Manchester City in elite European competition. England also have games against New Zealand and Costa Rica in Florida to come, allowing an international recall to be enjoyed before opening an eagerly-anticipated World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17.
