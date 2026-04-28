Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid return is on! Florentino Perez favours Benfica boss to replace Alvaro Arbeloa as manager

Mourinho is being heavily linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid as the club prepares for a managerial change. While the veteran coach is currently under contract at Benfica, The Athletic has indicated that Perez has identified him as the primary target to take over the first team this summer.

The potential appointment comes at a time when the club is seeking a proven winner to stabilise a project that has struggled for consistency. Mourinho, who managed the Merengues between 2010 and 2013, has maintained a close relationship with Perez. His availability is aided by a specific clause in his Benfica deal, which reportedly allows for a separation for a fee in the region of €3 million within ten days of the season's end.