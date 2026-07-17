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'Every decision was the right one!' - Thomas Tuchel defended over substitions against Argentina as England legend questions fierce criticism of German coach
Barnes backs Tuchel's game management
England's hopes of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966 ended after surrendering a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina. Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored late goals to send Argentina through. Despite the result, Barnes believes Tuchel managed the game correctly.
He argued England were never expected to dominate possession or outplay Argentina and said protecting a lead was the logical approach rather than making attacking substitutions. Barnes also suggested expectations of England should be measured against their position in the world rankings, insisting the team's tournament performance reflected their current level.
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Barnes rejects criticism of Tuchel
Barnes defended Tuchel's approach while responding to criticism from several former England internationals, who questioned the manager's conservative tactics after England conceded their lead.
"We were 1-0 up in a tournament where we’re never going to dominate possession against, or outplay, anyone," Barnes told Betfred. "We were 1-0 up, so why should we make attacking substitutions because if he did that and we went on and lost, then people would be asking why he did that. He did exactly the right thing.
"It didn’t go wrong. We’re number four in the world, so we should finish third or fourth, which is where we’re going to be. I don’t know why we expected anything different."
Barnes also praised Tuchel's tactical identity, adding: "When you have a manager like Thomas Tuchel, you know what you’re going to get. You’re going to be pragmatic, strong, disciplined and resilient. We’re not going to outplay teams, but instead we beat teams with our strength. Against Argentina we went 1-0 and every decision Thomas Tuchel made was the right decision. He responded to what was going on in front of him."
Debate continues over England's approach
Barnes' view contrasts with criticism from Wayne Rooney, who argued Tuchel's defensive substitutions created panic within the England side. Gary Lineker also questioned England's decision to drop into a low block against Lionel Messi and Argentina.
The introduction of Nico O'Reilly and Dan Burn became a major talking point after the defeat. However, Barnes' assessment was echoed by Andros Townsend, who described the O'Reilly substitution as a smart move designed to limit Messi's influence in deeper areas during the closing stages.
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Pressure grows on Tuchel
The defeat has intensified scrutiny over Tuchel's future as England manager. Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has already called for the German to step down, while Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola have been mentioned as possible successors. However, Tuchel has previously insisted he will not step down from his position, with the FA reportedly still has faith in the German coach.
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