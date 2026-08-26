'Unbelievable' - Joe Rodon hails Leeds United squad depth after Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest

Daniel Farke handed starts to James, Noah Okafor, Ao Tanaka, and Lukas Nmecha, alongside a debut in defence for Nico Elvedi. Reflecting on the contest, Rodon paid tribute to James' goalscoring display following an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, while hailing the exceptional quality and collective resolve across the Leeds squad.

Discussing his team-mate's resilience and the immediate impact of the club's summer arrivals, Rodon told ITV Sport: "Injuries are a part of the game, we know what he's capable of, he [James] showed his quality and had a great finish.

"We need everyone, it's a long season, the ability in the squad is unbelievable, we need everyone together. We want to change the mentality, grow again as a group and win as many games as we can. The signings have been top, we want to continue with this momentum."