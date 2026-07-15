'He thought he was being attacked!' - Jude Bellingham defended over reaction to Thomas Tuchel comments after England win as Joe Hart weighs in

The tension began when Tuchel admitted he was "not happy with the performance" despite the result, leading to a blunt response from his star man. Informed of the German’s critical assessment, an exhausted Bellingham told ITV: “Yeah, well, whatever,” before launching into a defence of his team-mates’ efforts during a gruelling encounter in the Florida heat.

The Real Madrid superstar, who scored both goals in the match and has been essential to the Three Lions' progress, dismissed external criticism by saying: "Yeah well, whatever. It's a tough shift, so my thoughts and appreciation go to the players who've put a tough shift out there."

Bellingham suggested that Tuchel might not fully grasp the physical toll of the match, stating: "Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in these types of conditions against Erling Haaland, [Martin] Odegaard, [Antonio] Nusa, [Alexander] Sorloth, you know. That's not an easy team to play against." Despite the noise, he argued that internal squad morale remains high and that the group is focused on winning "dirty" when necessary.