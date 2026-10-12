'Barcelona is bigger than him!' - Former president Joan Gaspart hits out at Lionel Messi over tribute delay

The 82-year-old was quick to point out the crucial role Barcelona played in shaping Messi's career, demanding that he salute the fans regardless of who sits in the boardroom.

Speaking on the podcast 'Solo para cules', Gaspart vented his frustration: "Leo is an undeniable footballer, the best in the world, and a great player. There is only one thing he must not forget: Barcelona is bigger than him, and he should be careful, he should be careful.

"I say this out of the historical love I have for a player I signed when he was 13 and I was Barca president: he should be careful. Barca is bigger than him as an individual."