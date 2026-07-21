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Revealed: How much Benfica will pay for Jhon Duran as ex-Aston Villa striker completes transfer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
Benfica confirm Duran arrival
Benfica have officially announced the signing of Duran from Al-Nassr on a season-long loan for the 2026-27 campaign. The Portuguese club also revealed the financial details of the agreement. Benfica will pay a total of €6.1 million for the loan, while the deal includes an option to buy Duran permanently for €30m at the end of the season.
Duran targets silverware
Duran spoke of his delight after completing the move and made clear he wants to make an immediate impact at his new club. The Colombian also outlined his ambitions for the season.
"I’m very grateful to God, just as I said when I arrived," Duran admitted. "I’m happy! I still say that it’s the biggest club in Portugal. I’m very grateful to be here. I have very high expectations for my time here. I want to play well, give it my all, and become a champion."
Return to European football
Duran first made his name with Envigado before earning a move to Chicago Fire, where his performances attracted widespread attention. His name shone even brighter when he moved to the Premier League to join Aston Villa in January 2023. Al-Nassr then signed him in a deal worth €77m before loan spells at Fenerbahce and Zenit followed.
Now back in Europe, the striker has promised to give everything for Benfica, saying: "I want to work hard and help my team."
The 22-year-old also arrives with international experience, having earned 17 caps and scored three goals for Colombia.
- Getty
Prepare for the new season
Duran will now begin pre-season preparations under Benfica head coach Marco Silva as he looks to establish himself as the club's first-choice striker. His performances over the coming campaign will determine whether Benfica activate their €30m purchase option.
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