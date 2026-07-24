Jedi transfer! Man Utd told USMNT star Antonee Robinson ‘fits the bill’ despite already having Luke Shaw to fill left-back berth

Robinson, who has picked up the nickname ‘Jedi’ over the course of his career, is a proven Premier League performer. He has become a buccaneering presence down the left flank at Craven Cottage.

Impressive numbers have been posted on the assist front, with the 28-year-old capable of making decisive contributions at both ends of the field. It has been suggested for some time that he could be lured away from west London.

Liverpool were said to be considering an approach at one stage, while interest from Old Trafford is seemingly never far away. United have spent the last couple of windows reinforcing their forward and midfield departments.

Attention should now shift to the defensive unit, with greater depth required on opposing sides of their back four. Robinson would be a reliable option for Carrick given the fitness issues that Shaw - who only has 12 months left on his contract - has endured down the years.