AFP
James Maddison breaks an incredible Premier League record while Omar Marmoush secures Tottenham's first victory against Coventry
A spectacular return for Maddison
Maddison made an immediate impact on his return to the starting line-up on Monday. The playmaker received a pass from Mohammed Kudus after 14 minutes and bent a superb first-time shot into the top corner.
This phenomenal strike ended a gruelling 610-day goal drought and marked his 21st Premier League goal from outside the penalty area since making his debut in August 2018. The remarkable achievement puts him at least two goals ahead of any other player in the division, surpassing long-range specialists Kevin De Bruyne and James Ward-Prowse.
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Marmoush secures the crucial victory
Coventry, who had won their previous two matches, refused to surrender easily and found a way back into the game. Jack Rudoni capitalised on a defensive error to score an equaliser for the visitors in the 50th minute. However, Tottenham responded swiftly.
Andy Robertson provided a crucial assist for Omar Marmoush just nine minutes later, and the forward delivered a fierce strike to restore the lead. It was a milestone moment for Marmoush, marking his very first goal for Tottenham since his summer transfer from Manchester City.
Davies seals victory with late strike
Roberto De Zerbi made late changes, introducing Mathys Tel and Dejan Kulusevski, who returned after 526 days to a huge roar. Tosin Adarabioyo and Robertson were forced off, prompting the introductions of Conor Gallagher, Mateus Fernandes, and Ben Davies. Maddison departed to a standing ovation, while Archie Gray shifted to right-back. As Coventry struggled defensively deep into stoppage time, Davies stepped up in the 96th minute to drive a low strike from outside the area into the net, sealing a hard-fought 3-1 win for the London club.
- AFP
What is next for Tottenham?
Tottenham must use this much-needed victory as a foundation to build consistency in the Premier League. With Maddison fully firing and the team finally off the mark after seven attempts, De Zerbi will hope his squad can pull further clear of the relegation zone in their upcoming domestic fixtures.
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