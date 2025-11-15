‘It gets tighter every year’ - ESPN analyst and NWSL legend Kacey White on the hectic college soccer season, why UNC may struggle to repeat, and who could win it all

College soccer is increasingly hard to predict. At least, that's what Kacey White thinks. This is a changing sport, full of competition, with more jeopardy than ever. Conference realignment has packed some of the biggest divisions in the U.S. The constant churn of players, movement into the pros, and alternative pathways have made the thing that was once the crux of American women's soccer just a little more chaotic.

White covers it for ESPN+. She also loves it. Players get better, she argues.

"Everything about this part of the game and development is about understanding competition and knowing that you have to bring your best every day. A lot of times, you'll see where, whether it's in youth soccer, college soccer, or professional soccer, if you don't have those moments to show resilience, or have those moments where there's adversity that sets in, you don't know how to deal with that," she tells GOAL.

Never is that clearer than in the ACC. White's beloved UNC won the national championship last year. This season, a repeat would be a major upset.

"There's always been a lot of parity, but it seems to get tighter and tighter every year. A team like North Carolina doesn't have a lot of numbers that they use in their substitutions, and they have a very young roster, so they finished just outside the top six [in the ACC]," she adds.

The next steps are trickier to figure out, too. The abolishment of the NWSL draft means players have a bit more freedom to move. Change is afoot at all levels. White thinks players just have more options.

"I just see it as different. I think there's not necessarily a waiting game now to go through the draft for players that may have accelerated growth and they would like to go to the professional game for whatever reason is personal to them. You just don't have to wait till that moment," she says.

As for NCAA tournament predictions? Who knows. White is just here for the ride. She knows, after playing for UNC, representing the USWNT, and spending six years as a professional, that making any sort of projection is a fool's errand. Still, she's backing Stanford to win it all.

White talks the ACC, college drafts, conference realignment, and who might just win it all in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.