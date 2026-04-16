'Intolerable failure' - Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid players they 'haven't lived up to expectations' in dressing room visit after Champions League exit

Before leaving the dressing room, Perez issued a final ultimatum to his players regarding the remaining six matches of the La Liga season. He demanded that they “finish at least with dignity this season,” with a high-profile Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou looming on May 10. The president's words served as a reminder that even if trophies are out of reach, the professional standards of the club must be upheld until the final whistle on May 24.

“You know that being a Real Madrid player is a privilege for a footballer and everyone wants to wear our club's shirt. Besides being a privilege, it also carries a responsibility to wear this shirt and many of you have not fulfilled that responsibility. You have not lived up to the club's demands,” Perez stated during his address. Real are currently nine points behind leaders Barca, with a home game against Alaves up next.