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Harry Kane told he's on same level as Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi as Alan Shearer backs Bayern Munich striker to hit SIXTY goals before end of season
Shearer backs Kane to reach 60 goals this season
Shearer believes Kane’s scoring record this season places him alongside Messi and Ronaldo among the game’s elite forwards. The Bayern Munich striker has already reached the 50-goal mark across competitions and still has several matches remaining, including a Champions League semi-final. His form has led Shearer to suggest Kane could end the campaign with more than 60 goals.
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Shearer compares Kane with Messi and Ronaldo
Speaking to Betfair, the former Newcastle United striker said the scale of Kane’s scoring output reflects how modern forwards have pushed the standard far beyond previous generations.
"Scoring 50 goals in a season was unheard of in my day," Shearer explained. "When I started out in the 80s, if you got 20 goals then you were regarded as a really, really good player. I think that was the benchmark, for any forward, was to get 20. Clearly not anymore. I mean, Haaland, Messi, Ronaldo, Kane, these guys have taken it to a different level. Obviously, things have changed now, but to get 50 in one season is remarkable."
"I remember Clive Allen getting 49 once at Tottenham many years ago, and it was crazy. Harry just seems to be getting better with age, doesn't he? It’s remarkable and a great achievement. There's still plenty more to come. He may even hit over 60 yet with the number of games left."
Kane continues prolific Bayern spell
Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham in 2023 and has maintained the scoring form that made him one of the Premier League’s most reliable forwards. His impact in Germany has been immediate, combining domestic goals with a strong Champions League campaign. Bayern remain in contention for European success, giving Kane further opportunities to add to his tally.
Shearer added: "He’s guaranteed to score more in the Champions League after reaching the semi-finals, and then, however long we've got left in the Bundesliga. It wouldn't surprise me if he went past 60. I think within the game he is highly respected, I can't tell you about the fans, but myself, and I think within the game, he's respected tremendously well.”
“I think he's an amazing player, he has been for such a long time now and he made a brave move going over to Germany. I mean, he's won one Bundesliga, and he might actually win a Champions League, so you just never know.”
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Champions League and Bundesliga run-in await
Bayern's Champions League semi-final presents a magnificent stage for Kane to extend his scoring record. The Bundesliga season also resumes, giving the England captain another opportunity to approach the 60-goal mark suggested by Shearer. Vincent Kompany's side is also still in contention for a treble this season, having reached the DFB-Pokal semi-finals and they hold a 12-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.