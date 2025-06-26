It's Hansi Flick's problem! Joan Garcia says it's up to Barcelona boss to decide first choice goalkeeper amid Marc-Andre ter Stegen fury over new signing
Joan Garcia has arrived at Barcelona with ambition, clarity, and a message: competition for the No.1 shirt is healthy, but it’s Hansi Flick’s call.
- Garcia eyes starting role despite Ter Stegen presence
- Calls goalkeeper rivalry “healthy competition"
- Garcia says it's up to Hansi Flick