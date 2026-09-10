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What Haji Wright must do after cruel injury delays USMNT star from fulfilling Premier League dream with Coventry
Wright injured after World Cup outings with USMNT
Wright made two substitute appearances for the United States as they co-hosted FIFA’s flagship event. He headed into that competition buoyed by a 17-goal return at club level that helped to fire Coventry to the Championship title.
The Sky Blues find themselves back in the English top-flight for the first time in 25 years, with Frank Lampard the manager to drag them back across that promotion-winning line. Many were expecting a positive step up the EFL ladder to be taken.
Coventry have, however, already slumped to the foot of the table on the back of a pointless start to the 2026-27 campaign through three fixtures. They are yet to score a goal, with the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi being drafted in to help shoulder the attacking burden.
Wright should have formed part of that process, but the 28-year-old Los Angeles native has tweaked a quad muscle and could spend three months on the sidelines. He is considered to be of Premier League quality after finding the target on 49 occasions across three seasons in the West Midlands.
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Wright is considered to be of Premier League quality
Having shunned interest that has been shown across several transfer windows, Wright has reached the top tier with Coventry. On being denied the opportunity to make a flying start to that adventure, former Sky Blues striker Morrison - speaking in association with Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - told GOAL: “That always happens.
“You get an injury and you're ready and you're fit, you're hungry. You've had a good season in the Championship. You've been to the World Cup as well. And then you're like, ‘I'm ready to go now, let me go and take the Premier League by storm’. And then you get an injury.
“But he's just got to get his head down, try and get fit and try and make an impact for Coventry because they're going to need everyone. They're going to need the whole squad if they're going to survive this season.”
Will there be more tactical tinkering from Lampard?
Lampard reverted from a four-man defensive unit to a three-centre-half system against Manchester City last time out. Asked if the Chelsea and England legend needs to consider more tactical tinkering following a slow start to the season, Morrison said: “Maybe, but I saw positive signs against Man City where they created a few chances. And then another day, if they take those chances, they might come away with something.
“I think the disappointing one is you start the season, you're playing Arsenal, which everyone's got as their favourites. Man City, you know, are a superior team to Coventry. But the Hull one, I think, is the disappointing one for them. The Hull one, where they didn't get any points. And teams that are going to be in and around you, you need to take points off.
“So I think this weekend's a massive one. They've got a big game this weekend. They need to start taking points. The longer you leave it and you don't get points and it gets to the international break and you've got teams that keep getting points and the gap gets bigger, it's so hard to close that gap.
“But I don't think there'll be any panic signs at the moment at Coventry. Because I thought there were good signs against Man City, but they still need to start getting points sooner rather than later.”
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Coventry fixtures 2026-27: League & Cup games approaching
Three big matches are set to carry Coventry into the first international break. They will be back on home soil this weekend when playing host to Brighton - with it vital that something is taken from that fixture.
They will then entertain local rivals Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round, before heading to Nottingham Forest on September 19. Wright will be among those watching on from afar, with the American frontman desperate to play but aware that his recovery from an untimely knock cannot be rushed.
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